Sukhu inaugurates development works worth 77 crore in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development works worth ₹77 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district.

Sukhu said that the work on various projects was afoot to develop Kangra as tourism capital of the state (HT File Photo)

The projects include a ₹56-crore sewage treatment plant and augmentation of drinking water scheme for Shahpur town.

He laid the foundation stone of water treatment plant for various supply schemes being built at a cost of ₹13.71 crore in Shahpur area. Sukhu laid foundation stone a project worth ₹5 crores for replacement of old pumping machinery of various water schemes.

Addressing a public meeting at Dussehra ground, Shahpur, the CM said that a milk plant at a cost of ₹250 crore was being set up in Dhagwar in Kangra district. He said that a provision of ₹3,000 crore has been made for the expansion of Kangra airport and other rehabilitation works.

Sukhu said that the work on various projects was afoot to develop Kangra as tourism capital of the state. He said that a zoological park will be set up in Bankhandi in Dehra area of the district at a cost of ₹400 crore.

CM watches India-NZ ODI at Dharamshala

Later, the CM watched the India-New Zealand match of ICC Cricket World Cup at Dharamshala. Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were at the stadium as well.

