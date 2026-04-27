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Sukhu virtually inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth 34.3cr

Sukhu inaugurated a hostel with a capacity of 107 students at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri (Hamirpur), constructed at a cost of ₹3.63 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Tabo in Lahaul & Spiti, built at a cost of ₹1.48 crore.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth 34.31 crore from Shimla at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth 34.31 crore from Shimla at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.

He inaugurated a hostel with a capacity of 107 students at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri (Hamirpur), constructed at a cost of 3.63 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Tabo in Lahaul & Spiti, built at a cost of 1.48 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for working women’s hostels with a capacity of 50 each at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, and at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Khaggal, to be built at a cost of 8.57 crore and 8.68 crore, respectively, in Hamirpur district. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for a working women’s hostel with a capacity of 100 at the main campus of Dr YS Parmar University at Nauni, Solan, to be constructed at a cost of 11.95 crore.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhu virtually inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth 34.3cr
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhu virtually inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth 34.3cr
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