News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu’s chopper airlifts ailing woman from Kangra village

Sukhu’s chopper airlifts ailing woman from Kangra village

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 22, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Kapuri Devi, 70, was airlifted to the Gaggal Airport and then taken to Tanda Medical College for treatment

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday sent his chopper to airlift an ailing woman from Bada Bhangal, a remote area in Kangra district.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said that Devi had been ill for a week and could not eat and walk (HT Photo)

Kapuri Devi, 70, was airlifted to the Gaggal Airport and then taken to Tanda Medical College for treatment. Sukhu oversaw the airlift.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said that Devi had been ill for a week and could not eat and walk. “The local panchayat representatives contacted the district administration on Saturday evening and sought help,” he said.

Jindal said that the district administration then informed the state government and the chopper was sent.

He said that Devi was accompanied by and her son. Devi’s son Jagat Ram said the family members were feeling helpless as they saw his mother’s health deteriorating. He said that mother’s health was not improving and it was impossible for us to come down from Bada Bhangal. Thanking the chief minister, he said Sukhu saved his mother’s life.

