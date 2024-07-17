Sukhvinder Sukhu urged Amit Shah to release 9,042 cr for disaster relief

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about the vulnerability of the state to natural disasters and urged for him to release ₹9,042 crore as financial assistance under post-disaster assessment done by the central team after the state witnessed one of its worst natural disasters during last year’s monsoon, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (File)

The CM said the matter was still pending with the ministry, adding that the state was in urgent need of funds in view of the monsoon’s advent. He said ₹61.07 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund for the financial year 2019-20 as per the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission was due to the state.

He also requested for speedy approval of. ₹125.84 crore project under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The CM had earlier met Union minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari, urging him to declare the 39.20-km Ranital-Kotla and 41.5-km stretch of Ghumarwin-Jahu-Sarkaghat road as National Highways.

He said the roads have already been constructed to National Highway standards and stand declared “in-principle National Highway”, adding that roads were the major mode of transport in the hill state.

He added that no new National Highway has been declared for Himachal in the last 8 years. The Chief Minister was speaking in the review meeting of National Highway Projects chaired by the Union Minister in New Delhi last evening.

Sukhu requested ₹172.97 crore for the restoration of various state roads adjoining National Highways that got damaged due to flash floods and landslides during the monsoon season last year. He said that these roads include Kullu- Manali, Mandi-Kamand-Katola-Bajaura road, and Chail-Gohar-Pandoh Road.

The CM informed that an announcement was made by the Union minister during his visit to the state after the monsoon-led disaster caused heavy losses in the state that the Centre shall provide adequate funds for the repair and restoration of damaged state roads within a distance of one km from the National Highways. He said that these roads were of significance as they ease traffic congestion on the National Highways and also proved vital during the previous monsoon season wherein many road stretches were damaged on Kullu-Manali Highway.