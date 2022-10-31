Sukhwinder Sukhu hits out at Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur over constable paper leak

Launching a tirade against the current dispensation over the police constable recruitment paper leak, Congress’s campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said Jai Ram Thakur will be known as “the chief minister who sold jobs”.

Questioning how a fair probe can be expected, Sukhu said, “Strangely the government gave the responsibility of investigating the paper scam to the police. How it’s possible that the thief investigates the thief.”

The Congress leader further said the chief minister had announced a CBI investigation into the matter, however, that didn’t happen.

He said, “The CM must tell the youth why a CBI inquiry was not conducted after the announcement. The government’s actions make it clear that it is shielding the officers involved in the paper leak.”

Had the CBI probed the paper leaks, top police officials behind the scam would have been behind the bar, he added.

Stating that the number of unemployed youths in the state has crossed 10 lakh, Sukhu claimed that during BJP’s rule, the futures of lakhs of youths were put at stake, as jobs and promotions were given through backdoor.

He said that if the Congress comes to power, all the vacant posts in government departments would be filled up.