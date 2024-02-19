Sumer Pratap Singh is new Chandigarh traffic SSP

Sumer Pratap Singh, a 2012-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has been appointed as the new SSP (Traffic and Security) of Chandigarh Police. IPS officer Sumer Pratap Singh. (HT)

The appointments committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Union ministry of home affairs for inter-cadre deputation of the officer to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

The post of SSP (Traffic and Security) was lying vacant since November 30 last year, after the previous SSP Manisha Chaudhary, an IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, was relieved of the charge.

Pratap was currently posted as deputy commissioner of police in Panchkula, supervising the working of police headquarters, economic offences wing and all police stations of the district.