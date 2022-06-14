Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Summons to Rahul, Sonia: Congress protests in front of Jalandhar ED office
chandigarh news

Summons to Rahul, Sonia: Congress protests in front of Jalandhar ED office

Punjab Congress Committee staged a protest against the Central government in front of the ED office, Jalandhar, regarding the summons sent by the department to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addresses the party supporters during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate's summon to party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, in Jalandhar on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Punjab Congress Committee staged a protest against the Central government in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, Jalandhar, regarding the summons sent by the department to Congress national president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with other senior leaders of the party called the protest on Monday when Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Calling it a “political vendetta”, Warring said that the BJP government has created an “atmosphere of fear” in the country.

“The only motto of the Central government is to finish the Congress party and its ideology by any means,” he added.

Warring said Congress is a party that connects and unites people in the country whereas the BJP “wants to divide the country”.

Warring was accompanied by ex-ministers, MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders of the party.

Senior leader Pargat Singh alleged that all the Central agencies are working as per the directions of the BJP. Incidents like these also happened in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and other parts of the country before the elections.

RELATED STORIES

Party leader Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia alleged that the Central government is using agencies to suppress the opposition in the country. Rahul Gandhi is continuously highlighting the failures of the Modi government and hence the BJP is now targeting him, he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP