Summons to Rahul, Sonia: Congress protests in front of Jalandhar ED office

The Punjab Congress Committee staged a protest against the Central government in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, Jalandhar, regarding the summons sent by the department to Congress national president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with other senior leaders of the party called the protest on Monday when Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Calling it a “political vendetta”, Warring said that the BJP government has created an “atmosphere of fear” in the country.

“The only motto of the Central government is to finish the Congress party and its ideology by any means,” he added.

Warring said Congress is a party that connects and unites people in the country whereas the BJP “wants to divide the country”.

Warring was accompanied by ex-ministers, MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders of the party.

Senior leader Pargat Singh alleged that all the Central agencies are working as per the directions of the BJP. Incidents like these also happened in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and other parts of the country before the elections.

Party leader Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia alleged that the Central government is using agencies to suppress the opposition in the country. Rahul Gandhi is continuously highlighting the failures of the Modi government and hence the BJP is now targeting him, he claimed.