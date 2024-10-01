Sunil Jakhar skips Punjab BJP meeting, Vijay Rupani says he hasn’t resigned

Putting to rest the speculation over the resignation of BJP Punjab chief, state affairs in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Monday said that Sunil Jakhar has not resigned. Sunil Jakhar

Speaking to mediapersons, after chairing a meeting here to take stock of preparedness related to the upcoming panchayat and four assembly by-polls in Punjab, Rupani said: “The news circulating is nothing but a rumour. Jakhar went to Delhi for personal reasons, which is why he couldn’t attend today’s meeting. He is our president, and under his leadership, we are running the party in Punjab.” This is the first official statement on the issue by any senior saffron party leader over the issue.

Jakhar has been conspicuous by his absence from the party’s day-to-day activities, fuelling rumours that he has put in his papers. On Friday, Jakhar met national party chief JP Nadda.

Rupani, downplaying Jakhar’s absence, said that he couldn’t attend the state-level meeting as he had to be in Delhi for some personal work.

“Let me tell you frankly that I have not personally spoken to Jakhar but whatever information the party high command could give us is enough to clarify that Jakhar has neither resigned nor has offered to quit,” Rupani asserted.

Rupani also dismissed reports that Jakhar is upset because of differences with state organisation secretary Mantri Shrinivasullu.

“It is learnt that Jakhar conveyed this much to BJP national chief during his meeting and also told Nadda that he will keep himself away from party activities till the BJP doesn’t replace him, a party leader, privy to the development, said, pleading anonymity.

Earlier, last week, Jakhar skipped a meeting chaired by national vice president Rekha Verma. The senior leaders present in the meeting, including Rekha, waited for Jakhar for half an hour in state unit headquarters here and when he didn’t appear, party general secretary Rakesh Rathore was asked to call the party president.

Meanwhile, Rupani while chairing the meeting of office bearers of the party got angry over the slow membership drive in Punjab. As per a party insider, who didn’t wish to be named, the membership drive is said to be the slowest in the country with the party being able to make just 2.5 lakh members against the target of 40 lakh.