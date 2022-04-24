Sunjuwan attack: Two arrested, 2 identified for harbouring terrorists

Close on the heels of the Sunjuwan attack, the additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh late Saturday said the police have worked out the case with the arrest of two men -- Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Tral, who had facilitated the stay of terrorists in Jalalabad area of Sunjuwan in Jammu, and Bilal Ahmed Wagay of Kokarnag in Anantnag, who had picked up terrorists in a medium-sized truck from the border in Supwal area of Samba.

He also informed that the slain terrorists spoke Pashto and hence were either Afghanistanis or from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belt.

Addressing mediapersons here, Singh said on April 21 around 8 pm, information was received regarding the presence of two terrorists in the general area of Jalalabad in Sunjuwan.

“This information was further developed and a cordon was placed in the said area at around 11 pm by the Jammu Police, SOG, Army, CISF and the CRPF. The hiding terrorists resorted to heavy firing in the morning at 3 am on April 22, which was effectively retaliated by the security forces and terrorists were localised in a building,” said the ADGP. After dominating all the adjoining houses, terrorists were eliminated by the joint efforts of the security forces.

“During this encounter, two terrorists which were associated with the suicide squad of Jaish-e-Mohammad got eliminated. They had infiltrated recently and were directed by their Pak handlers to carry out Fidayeen attack in Jammu city,” he said. In this encounter, 10 personnel were injured and a CISF ASI was killed.

“During the course of the investigation, the J&K Police on the basis of technical analysis, succeeded in arresting Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Mir Mohalla, Tral, who had facilitated the stay of terrorists in the Jalalabad area of Jammu,” said the ADGP.

He said on the basis of disclosure made by Sheikh, another person Mohammad Iqbal Rather of Malwan, Kulgam in whose residence at Jalalabad the terrorists had hidden also stands detained.

“The analysis of the mobile tower as well as well as the internet data usage of the general area, suspicion was raised on a person by the name Bilal Ahmed Wagay of Kokarnag in Anantnag, who had picked up the terrorists in a medium-sized truck on the border in the Supwal area of Samba and brought them to Jalalabad, which was further received by Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh,” said Singh.

The truck was laden with vegetable crates and had a well-made cavity to hide the terrorists, he added.

The ADGP said Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh further revealed that his brother Asif Ahmed Shiekh helped in finding a place for the accommodation of terrorists as well as providing mobile phones to the terrorists.

“Both brothers worked in a walnut factory in the Narwal area close to Sunjuwan and they were in touch with their Jaish commander via Telegram application. The Jaish commander has been identified by code name Veer,” he said.

“The technical analysis of the CCTVs in Jalalabad area as well as highway corroborates the above mentioned facts. Two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and a heavy ammunition stand recovered from the slain terrorists,” he said.

