Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Super-100 programme: 26 Haryana govt school students bag IIT seats
chandigarh news

Super-100 programme: 26 Haryana govt school students bag IIT seats

Under the Super-100 programme, students who pass Class 10 with more than 80 per cent marks from government schools are selected through a multi-layered screening process for an all-paid residential coaching for the top engineering exam
The Super-100 programme has been a success as every year a number of government school students from Haryana crack the top engineering exam (JEE) after undergoing free coaching under the scheme. (HT Photo/representational)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 26 students trained under Haryana’s flagship ‘Super-100’ programme have bagged IIT seats this year by clearing JEE Advanced exam, an official spokesperson said.

The students who pass 10th class with more than 80 per cent marks from government schools are selected for this programme after a multi-layered screening process. The cost of lodging, food, stationery, transport, mock tests etc. is being borne by the state government. The coaching is being provided by Vikalp Foundation in Rewari.

In this programme started in 2018, admission is given to the meritorious students of the state government schools after which they are prepared for the competitive examinations to get admission in higher educational institutions of the country.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will felicitate such meritorious students at a state-level function scheduled to be held on October 22 in Panchkula.

The spokesperson said in 2019-21 session, training has been completed by 119 students in Rewari and Panchkula centres for the non-medical stream. During the JEE (Main) examination, 54 students qualified for the advanced test, out of which 26 students of the state have confirmed their seats in IITs.

In this programme, 10 students from SC category have secured their place in IIT and Sushil Kumar from Ambala has an All India Rank of 192 in the SC category. In OBC category, eight students have qualified. At the same time, eight students of general category have also secured the seats.

In view of the success of the programme, Khattar had directed to increase the number of centres of Super-100 programme to four last year so that maximum students of the state could draw the benefit.

