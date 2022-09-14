Super-100 programme: 36 students of Haryana govt’s Rewari centre crack JEE-advanced
Out of the 91 students who appeared for the exam, 36 cleared the JEE-advanced, the results of which were declared on September 11 for admission to engineering colleges across the country
: Thirty six students out of the 100 enrolled in the ‘Super-100 programme’ of the Haryana government at the Rewari centre have passed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-advanced), with a labourer’s son being the top performer from the centre.
For the last couple of years, Naveen Mishra, the head teacher of the ‘Super-100 programme’, has been teaching the students hailing from poor and marginalised sections of society along with his five other IIT pass-out students. The state government has been bearing all the expenses of the students enrolled under the programme.
Mishra said a total of 91 students of his centre had appeared for the JEE main exam. Out of the 91 students, 36 cleared the JEE-advanced, the results of which were declared on September 11 for admission to engineering colleges across the country.
“Of the 36 students, 25 students have passed the JEE advanced in the open category, 1 in the economically weaker section and 10 in the scheduled caste category,” he added.
When asked about his centre’s teaching timing, Mishra said they used to teach students from 9 am to 5 pm in the classroom programme and later in the evening.
“The entire focus shifted to self-studies in the evening hours. Every year, we used to conduct a test to enroll the students for two years. The student appearing in the test must have passed class 10 from a government school in Haryana, besides hailing from poor and marginalised sections of society,” he added.
Nakul Mahla, a student from Kaithal, is the second top performer from the centre and bagged AIR 270.
“I had never heard about the IIT-JEE exam before getting enrolled here. I want to pursue my engineering in computer science,” Mahla said.
Labourer’s son top performer from the centre
Roop Ram, a labourer from Kaithal, said he was overwhelmed after hearing that his son Karan Pal topped the Rewari centre by securing AIR 213.
“I was sure that my son would make it into the JEE-advanced. Now, I realised that children of poor parents can also crack the IIT exam. I want to thank the teachers and the state government for helping students hailing from marginalised sections of society,” he added.
