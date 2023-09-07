Ludhiana MC supervisor in VB net for accepting 6,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed a supervisor at the municipal corporation here for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 for releasing salary of a sanitation worker.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesperson of the VB said that the complainant Arun Kumar in his complaint filed at the VB Ludhiana range alleged that supervisor Darshan Lal, posted at Zone D, has been taking ₹1,000 per month from all safai sevaks by threatening them to mark their absent.

Kumar, who has been working as a safai sevak at the civic body since 2014, was regularised in 2022.

The complainant further stated that after regularisation, he received a pay of six months and the accused was demanding ₹6,000 ( ₹1,000 per month) from him for releasing the salary.

The spokesperson said that as per his statement, a case was registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at police station VB Ludhiana range.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that police teams from vigilance bureau, Ludhiana, laid a trap and arrested Lal red handed while taking a bribe of ₹6,000 from the complainant in Haibowal area. Further investigation is being carried out and the accused will be produced in court on Thursday, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON