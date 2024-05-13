Supporters in tow, Dhillon, Pappi & Warring file nomination papers in Ludhiana

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Ranjit Singh Dhillon showed strength by holding a march before filing his nomination papers from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat on Monday while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ashok Parashar Pappi and while Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring kept low profiles while filing thier papers. The two leaders had cancelled their respective roadshows in view of the last rites of renowned poet Surjit Patar. The poet passed away on Saturday and his last rites were held on Monday. SAD Candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon with others at DC office to file their nomination papers in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Raja Warring also faced protest from anti Sikh riots association members outside the deputy commissioner office.

Dhillon started his march from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and reached the DC office. He was accompanied by former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, party’s district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and SR Kaler.

While addressing the gathering, Dhillon said that the “political parties which are being remote controlled from New Delhi had a sole motive of robbing the Punjabis.” “Such parties neither did justice to Punjab, nor will they do in future,” he added.

Pappi, along with his family, paid obeisance at the Shri Sankat Mochan Balaji Temple, Gurdwara Bhagat Chet Ram Ji and Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib before submitting his nomination papers.

Pappi’s wife Meenu Parashar submitted her nomination as a covering agent. Speaking to the media, Pappi expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of Patar, a valued figure of Punjab and Punjabi culture, terming it an irreparable loss.

He said that with the responsibility to serve the people of Ludhiana segment was bestowed upon him by chief minister Bhagwant Mann to serve the people of Ludhiana.

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring faced the ire of Anti Sikh Danga Peedit associations outside the mini secretariat.

The protestors alleged that Warring had hurt their sentiments, claiming that Kamalnath was innocent. Following the nomination filing, Raja Warring inaugurated the Congress’ election office on Ferozepur Road. Warring’s wife Amrita Warring filed nomination as covering candidate.

Former Congman files papers as Independent

Kamaljit Singh Brar, a former general secretary of Punjab Youth Congress and a longtime member of the grand old party, filed nomination as an Independent candidate.

In total, 19 nominations were submitted with the district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on the fifth day of filing nominations.

The total number of nominations submitted for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency has now reached 39. Tuesday (May 14) is the last day for filing papers.

The other candidates who submitted the nominations on Monday include Rajinder Ghai (Independent), Kirpal Singh (Independent), Ninderjit Kaur (SAD covering agent), Simardeep Singh (Independent), Pritpal Singh (Bahujan Dravida Party), Gurmeet Singh Kharay (Independent), Devinder Bhagria (Hindustan Shakti Sena), Bhupinder Singh (Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party), Palwinder Kaur (Independent) and Sanjeev Kumar (Independent).

DEO Sawhney said that scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17.