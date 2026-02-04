Surajkund Mela features products made by prisoners in Haryana

The handicraft products prepared by the inmates of Haryana prisons are drawing crowds at international Surajkund craft mela where a stall has been set up by the prison department. The stall has emerged as a major attraction not only for its handcrafted products but also for the inspiring story of reform, rehabilitation, and transformation of the inmates. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The products crafted by inmates from nearly 18 prisons across the state are being displayed at this international fair. The stall has emerged as a major attraction not only for its handcrafted products but also for the inspiring story of reform, rehabilitation, and transformation of the inmates.

Around 110 varieties of furniture and household items crafted by inmates from various Haryana prisons have been made available for exhibition and sale. The stall features products ranging in price from ₹30 to ₹45,000, which are receiving appreciation from visitors for their quality. The responsibility of showcasing and selling these products on behalf of the Haryana prisons department has been entrusted to Faridabad district jail.

“Visitors are particularly impressed to see how hands once misguided are now creating products with creativity and hard work that can successfully compete in the open market,” Haryana director general of Prisons Alok Mittal said. “This initiative is not limited to product sales alone. It conveys a strong message that with the right opportunities and guidance every individual can move towards positive transformation.”

With the objective of steering inmates away from crime and towards a dignified, self-reliant life, the Haryana government is running reformative and rehabilitation programmes within prisons. Under these efforts, skill-development-based training programmes for inmates are being implemented across state prisons, said DG Prisons.

To make inmates self-dependent, the prison administration provides training in carpentry, painting, bakery work, embroidery, tailoring, aloe vera-based products, furniture making, and other handicrafts. Through these programmes, many inmates have not only become skilled artisans but have also developed self-confidence and a positive outlook towards life.