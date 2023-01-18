Suspected IED found in Rajouri

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered at Kheora area of Rajouri district on Wednesday, said officials.

“The suspected IED was hidden under a truck in Kheora, around 300 metres away from the Rajouri government medical college. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot,” said a police official.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam said the area was immediately cordoned off. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were pressed into service and the material was seized, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

Officials said security forces have launched a search operation in the town and checking has also been intensified following the seizure of the IED-like object.

Police and other security forces are on high alert in the district following two terror strikes earlier this month that left seven civilians dead.