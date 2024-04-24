Suspecting husband of infidelity, woman ends life in Ludhiana

Suspecting her husband of infidelity, a 28-year-old woman ended her life by consuming poison at her residence in Baba Deep Singh Nagar on Tuesday. The Dugri police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against her husband, mother-in law and the husband’s aide. The FIR was lodged following the statement of the woman’s father, a resident of Ajit Nagar of Faridkot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR was lodged following the statement of the woman’s father, a resident of Ajit Nagar of Faridkot. The complainant alleged that after his daughter raised objection over the extra-marital affair of her husband, the accused and his mother assaulted her.

The accused is a realtor and the complainant added that he had physical relations with an employee.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 306 and 120 B of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.