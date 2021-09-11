Suspend campaign till Punjab polls announced: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to political parties

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of nearly 40 farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s three contentious laws, on Friday appealed to the political parties in Punjab to defer their poll campaign till the assembly election schedule is announced for the state.

The farmer unions said the election rallies were adversely impacting their agitation.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Balbir Singh Rajewal, who presided over a meeting of farmer unions in Chandigarh with leaders of political parties, said, “If a party insists on running campaign before the poll dates are declared, it will face the music as the move will be considered anti-farmer.” The parties included the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), SAD (Sanyukt), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Lok Insaaf Party.

The Congress, SAD and AAP lost no time in expressing their disagreement. The Akalis were the most direct in disagreeing with the diktat.

Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra, who attended the meeting along with the state chief Navjot Sidhu, said they would approach the party high command and discuss the suggestions and then take a decision.

AAP’s kisan wing head and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan also asked the SKM to reconsider its decision. “There should be one yardstick for every party. If the Congress and SAD go ahead with their campaign rallies, it will not be fair,” he said.

SAD leader Prem Singh Chadumajra said political activities were not restricted due to the farmers’ protest anywhere in the country. “Going to the people is as much your right as ours and this should not be curbed,” he said. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhundar said the SKM should retain the national character of the agitation by not imposing restrictions on political activities.

The meeting was crucial in the backdrop of protesting farmers disrupting political rallies and programmes in the state. Though leaders of all parties have been at the receiving end of protests by farmers, the Akalis have faced the brunt the most.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Rajewal said the parties were free to hold small functions. “I think a gathering of up to 300 persons is fine for an event by a political party or the government. Even the chief minister will also face opposition if holds public rallies,” he said.

The BKU leader also asked the Congress government to withdraw cases registered against the farmers and not to force them to submit ‘fards’ (land record) for grain procurement.