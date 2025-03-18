‘Suspicious financial transactions’ in firms linked to Majithia, says SIT probing 2021 drug case

A Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) on Monday questioned Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a 2021 drug case, with a senior officer claiming that they had discovered “suspicious financial transactions” in firms linked to the former minister and his family. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia speaks to the media after appearing before Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Patiala on Monday. (AnI)

Majithia appeared before the SIT, led by deputy inspector general (Ropar range) HS Bhullar, at Patiala police lines and was grilled for over six hours.

The SAD leader was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. The action was taken based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

Majithia appeared before the SIT following the Supreme Court order on March 4, 2025.

The SIT summoned Majithia again on Tuesday (March 18), SIT member and IPS officer Varun Sharma, who is posted as AIG (counter-intelligence), adding that the probe team has expanded the investigation to scrutinise all financial transactions —domestic and international.

“The SIT has now widened their investigation into the case and had already started the legal process to extradite the other three accused in the case, who are settled abroad,” he said, adding, “The SIT has already started the process to bring the other three accused in the case to India. We will try to get a Blue Corner notice issued against them.”

Sharma claimed that the SIT has uncovered “suspicious financial transactions” linked to firms associated with Majithia and his family.

“A ‘huge” amount’ of cash was deposited into these firms at the time of the alleged offences, with transactions also traced to foreign companies. Moreover, there were also financial transactions between the firms associated with Majithia in India and firms based in other countries,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that SIT on Monday questioned Majithia about these transactions and an exponential rise in assets.

Majithia, who spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail, said that the SIT should abide by the Supreme Court orders to complete the interrogation by March 17 or 18.

“I have been appearing before the SIT as and when called. The case was registered in 2021, and it is 2025 now. This is a clear indication that case is a political vendetta,” Majithia said.