Sutlej in spate flood alert sounded in Punjab districts

Authorities are on alert in the wake of the flood-like situation in the districts of Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Ropar and Mohali, which share their boundary with Himachal Pradesh owing to the catchment areas of the Bhakra Dam reservoir -- Sutlej and several khuds (rivulets) flowing from Himachal into Punjab-- receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A man wades through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)

Owing to heavy rainfall over the past two days and predictions of normal to heavy rainfall for the next three days, including Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the meteorology department have issued a warning for the entire region. Keeping in view that the situation might go out of control, the district administration has asked the state government’s home department to arrange suitable columns of the army for internal security.

An average of 282 mm rainfall was recorded in the Bhakra Dam catchment areas, which according to the state meteorology department, was due to a western-disturbances occurring in the ongoing Monsoon season.

As per the data from the meteorology department during the past two days, districts of Nawanshahr, Ropar and Gurdaspur have received extremely heavy rainfall of up to 282 mm, while districts of Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Pathankot and Ferozepur received very heavy rainfall of up to 200 mm. The districts Amritsar, Kapurthala, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Faridkot and Patiala received heavy rainfall of up to 115 mm increasing the water flow in all the major and minor water systems in the region.

Senior scientist of the department AK Singh said that the coming two days will be very crucial as there was a prediction of heavy to extremely heavy spell of rain.

“The rainfall will subside by Wednesday and July 13 and 14 are likely to be dry days,” Singh said, terming the rainfall on Saturday and Sunday as unprecedented.

Sutlej in spate

At several places, particularly in district Ropar, Sutlej flowed over the brims. The river has received 2.2 lakh cusecs of water and in many places, the water spilled over to the Chandigarh-Amritsar national highway leading to traffic jams. The flood water also entered many homes, villages, industrial units, schools and colleges.

“If rainfall continues, Sutlej will likely flood the areas downstream,” said an officer of the state water resources department, who did not wish to be named. Several khuds (rivulets) flowing from Himachal Pradesh into Punjab such as Swan, Lohund, Lotan, Sarsa and Kundlu were also in spate as they have collectively received more than 2 lakh cusecs of rainwater.

The BBMB officials also said that Bhakra Dam reservoir - Gobind Sagar Lake received 2.2 lakh cusecs of water in the past two days which led to a 5-ft increase in the water levels from 1604 feet to 1609 feet. The officials of BBMB predicted that the level is likely to jump five more feet and reach 1614 feet. However, the BBMB official said there was no need to panic as the Bhakra reservoir can hold water up to 1680 feet.

“There is no immediate need for opening the flood gates, we have sufficient filling levels up to 1680 feet,” said CP Singh, chief engineer, Bhakra Dam.

