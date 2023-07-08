SUV jumps divider, smashes into 2 cars

A major tragedy was averted after a speeding Hyundai Creta car turned over on a flyover after hitting two SUVs on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Verka Milk Plant on Saturday afternoon after jumping over the road divider. Three persons suffered serious injuries in the mishap, who were rushed to a private hospital by the passersby. The damaged vehicle being removed from the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road . (HT PHOTO)

Due to the mishap, the flow of traffic was affected. Later, the police removed the vehicles and restored the flow of traffic on the stretch.

Sub-inspector Amarinder Singh, SHO at police station Sarabha Nagar, stated that a Hyundai Creta car was coming from the Mullanpur Dakha side. In a bid to overtake a vehicle, the driver of Creta lost control of the vehicle. The car jumped over the divider and turned over on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga after hitting a Toyota Fortuner.

According to eyewitnesses, commuters stopped there and initiated a rescue operation. They rushed the victims to the hospital and informed the police.

The SHO added that the victims are yet to be identified. The police will lodge an FIR after the investigation. The police procured CCTVs installed outside a nearby building.