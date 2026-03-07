SUV rams into e-rickshaw, woman, granddaughter killed in Jalandhar

A 54-year-old woman and her 10-year-old granddaughter were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into an e-rickshaw in the early hours of Saturday in Jalandhar. Police said after hitting the e-rickshaw, the SUV crashed into an electric pole on the roadside. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Sheetal Sharma and her granddaughter Mahi Sharma. Mahi’s father, Saurabh, who was driving the e-rickshaw, sustained multiple injuries in the accident, police said.

According to Basti Bawa Khel police station station house officer (SHO) Jai Inder Singh, the trio was returning home around midnight when the speeding SUV lost control and hit their e-rickshaw, killing the woman and the child on the spot.

Police said after hitting the e-rickshaw, the SUV crashed into an electric pole on the roadside.

“Locals nabbed the SUV driver, identified as Gursher Partap Singh Gill, who was in an inebriated state at the time of the accident. He has been arrested after a medical examination at the civil hospital,” the SHO said.

Gill also attempted to attack police personnel who were part of the police control room (PCR) team, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case against the driver under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving), and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SHO aded.