Swachh Survekshan 2023: Only 1 city makes it to top 100 from Punjab

Punjab was adjudged the seventh cleanest among states, but only one city from the state figured among the top 100 cities with a population of over one lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2023 rankings. Mohali emerged as the cleanest in Punjab, improved its ranking from 2022 when it was at the 113th spot. (HT File)

The state was ranked fifth in the survey carried out in 2022.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Out of 446 cities that were adjudged in the one lakh-plus population category, Mohali was placed at 82, according to the annual cleanliness survey rankings announced by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday. The city, which emerged as the cleanest in Punjab, improved its ranking from 2022 when it was at the 113th spot.

A total of 16 cities from the state participated in this category, and eight of them were ranked between 100 and 200. These included Abohar (105), Patiala (120), Bathinda (121), Ferozepur (127), Amritsar (142), Khanna (153), Hoshiarpur (158), and Muktsar (170). These were followed by Ludhiana (207), Pathankot (208), Barnala (233), Jalandhar (239), Moga (246), Malerkotla (271), and Batala (297). Punjab was adjudged the seventh cleanest among states and topped the region with Haryana and Himachal Pradesh at number 14 and 18, respectively, according to the state rankings.

Among the small towns with population of less than one lakh, Mullanpur Dakha nagar panchayat was adjudged the best in the state, but lagged behind in the national rankings at 394 followed by Morinda (399), Kurali (406), Fazilka (491), and Nangal (525). The Swachh Survekshan, conducted by the central government under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission since 2016, is the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey. A total of 4,447 urban local bodies participated in the survey.