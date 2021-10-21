Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory torch reaches Shimla

The victory torch of Swarnim Vijay Varsh was on Wednesday installed at the Army Training Command (ATRAC) in Shimla on Wednesday.

The victory torch is being carried across the country to mark the stupendous victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 war 50 years ago.

Chief of Staff, ATRAC, Lieutenant General JS Sandhu honoured the war widows, family members and veterans of the 1971 war.

He said it was a proud moment for the Indian Army and the people of the state that the victory torch was being taken to the houses of the soldiers and martyrs.

“This celebration will be important and inspiring for the generations to come,” said Lt Gen Sandhu.

“We feel privileged to honour the family members and veterans on this occasion,” he added.

He said Himachal Pradesh was the land of soldiers and the people of the state supported army wholeheartedly.

Lt Gen Sandhu said the victory torch will be handed over the Western Command on October 23 at Kasauli.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Brigadier Rajesh Siag said, “We got the victory torch of the north direction on Tuesday at the residence of Captain Jitendra Nath Sood where his elder brother Yogindernath received it and a small programme was organised to honour them.”

On December 16, all four torches would be merged into Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi.

“It is a very important day for us that we were able to honour the soldiers and their family members here,” said Brigadier Siag.

The golden victory year celebration was launched by PM Narendra Modi on December 16, 2020, from the national capital with an objective to honour the 1971 war veterans.