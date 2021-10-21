Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sweets shops, dairies inspected for quality in Kharar, Mullanpur
chandigarh news

Sweets shops, dairies inspected for quality in Kharar, Mullanpur

A total of nine samples of milk and milk products were collected and sent to the Kharar lab for quality testing
Shopkeepers of sweets shops and dairies in Kharar and Mullanpur area were told to wear gloves and masks and not allow anyone to enter the shops without masks. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

In order to ensure clean, hygienic and quality food items for residents during the festive season, a food safety team of the district health department conducted a surprise check at sweets shops and dairies in Kharar and Mullanpur areas.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar along with his team checked the quality and durability of the sweets and milk, and took a total of nine samples of milk and milk products, which have been sent to the Kharar lab for testing.

Dr Kumar said that all big and small sweets shops and dairies on Jhungian Road, Kharar and Mullanpur were inspected and samples of milk, curd, khoya, milk cake and kalakand were taken.

Dr Kumar said that the traders were also directed to indicate the expiry date of the sweets on the tray. Shopkeepers were also instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and health department to curb the spread of coronavirus. They were instructed to keep clean and not to sell expired items. They were told to wear gloves and masks and not allow anyone to enter the shops without masks.

The shopkeepers were also briefed on the Food Safety Act. They were asked to sell pure and unadulterated items and also to pay special attention to cleanliness. Dr Kumar said that checking was not meant to harass anyone, but to ensure that clean and quality food items were made available to the people.

The DHO also informed that a mobile testing van is moving throughout the district and anyone could get the quality of food items checked. He said that the van was equipped with modern machinery capable of checking the quality of milk, RO water or plain water, turmeric, salt, pepper, spices, cold drinks, desi ghee, etc. A fee of 50 per item will be charged.

