Sword brandished at HC: Accused lawyer gets bail after complainant says ‘no objection’

A local court on Saturday granted bail to advocate Simranjit Singh Blassi, who was arrested on September 17 for allegedly brandishing a sword on the Punjab and Haryana high court complex and assaulting members of the Bar association. Following the ruckus on court, Blassi, hailing from Azad Nagar, Ferozepur, and another advocate Ravneet Kaur were booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (HT)

The court granted the bail after the complainant party stated they had no objection to his release. After hearing statements from both sides, the court allowed the lawyer’s bail plea and directed him to furnish bonds.

Following the ruckus in court, Blassi, hailing from Azad Nagar, Ferozepur, and another advocate Ravneet Kaur were booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention). Blassi was subsequently arrested by the Sector 3 police. Kaur has not been arrested so far.

A senior criminal lawyer, requesting anonymity, noted that bail was not typically granted so quickly in serious, non-compoundable offences like this. The lawyer highlighted that the attempt to murder charge was triable by a sessions court, and if a compromise was reached, the high court had the authority to review the matter.

Family meets Bar members about accused’s psychological condition

Bar association president Sartej Singh Narula said Blassi’s family, along with some senior lawyers, had met the Bar executive members on Saturday and were apologetic about whatever happened.

“Keeping in view the psychological condition of Blassi, as stated by the family, and upon Bar executive members’ intervention, the complainant and one injured lawyer appeared before the court and deposed that they do not want to proceed against Blassi in view of his medical condition,” Narula added.

Blassi’s counsel said they had filed a bail application challenging the “attempt to murder” section, arguing that the injured person had only a minor cut on his finger. The defence also requested the court to preserve the high court’s CCTV footage, claiming that Blassi was also assaulted by other advocates, and a DDR had been registered on his behalf against unidentified advocates.

The initial complaint was lodged by advocate Palak Dev against both Blassi and Kaur. According to the FIR, Kaur was allegedly quarrelling with library staff on September 17 when Dev intervened. Blassi, who was with Kaur, allegedly began to argue with Dev while carrying a sword. The altercation continued later outside a courtroom where Kaur’s matter was being heard. Dev alleged that Blassi threatened to kill them and attempted to attack her, but another advocate, Sutikshan Sharma, intervened and was injured on his arm and finger in the process.

The lawyers had also observed one-day strike on Thursday following this episode. But they called off their strike after a meeting with the chief justice and registration of a criminal case against Kaur and Blassi. The licences of both lawyers have also been suspended by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

On Friday, the high court had directed the Chandigarh Police not to initiate further action on the violent clash based on Blassi’s statement.

The direction was passed by chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanijv Berry while taking suo motu note of the incident and further upon receiving a letter from the Bar association secretary. The secretary had sought court intervention on the alleged defamatory posts against executive body members by Kaur, who is accusing Bar executive members of harassing her.