SYL issue: Chandigarh cops detain BJP leaders protesting outside Punjab CM’s residence

Chandigarh Police on Saturday detained Punjab BJP leaders protesting outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute.

Punjab BJP activists, led by state unit chief Sunil Jakhar (centre), protesting against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP staged a protest against the Punjab government for not taking steps for the construction of the canal.

During a press briefing earlier in the day, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said they will gherao the chief minister at his residence. “I request the people of India to stay aware. They (AAP) will try to mislead people with deception, they will try to divert the issue, but we will not let water from Punjab go anywhere. We will gherao CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence. Punjab BJP will not let them manipulate the objectives of the state for their political gains,” he said.

Also read: SYL row: Dismiss Punjab govt for ‘compromising’ state’s interests: SAD delegation to guv

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Punjab would have to change its attitude according to the directions of the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, while hearing a matter relating to the SYL Canal dispute, came down heavily on the Punjab government for not taking steps for the construction of the canal. The court remarked that Punjab has to cooperate in the process.

The court directed the Centre to survey the portion of the land allocated to Punjab. The court also directed the Centre to look into the mediation process. The court listed the matter for hearing in January 2024.

The apex court was hearing the SYL canal dispute between Haryana and Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 28, 2020, the top court asked the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to resolve the issue amicably.

The problem stems from the controversial 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was formed out of Punjab in 1966. For effective allocation of water, the SYL Canal was to be constructed and the two states were required to construct their portions within their territories.

While Haryana constructed its portion of the canal, after the initial phase, Punjab stopped the work, leading to multiple cases.

In 2004, the Punjab government had passed a law unilaterally cancelling the SYL agreement and other such pacts, however, in 2016, the apex court had struck down this law. Later, Punjab went ahead and returned the acquired land, on which the canal was to be constructed, to the landowners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!