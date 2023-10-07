SYL row: Dismiss Punjab govt for ‘compromising’ state’s interests: SAD delegation to guv

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday urged Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to immediately dismiss chief minister Bhagwant Mann for compromising the interests of the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue in Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI)

A high-level SAD delegation led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal met the governor here and handed over a representation to him, accusing the chief minister of ‘backstabbing’ Punjab and Punjabis at the instance of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was hell-bent on giving Punjab’s water to Haryana and even Rajasthan in direct violation of the riparian principle.

The SAD delegation included Bikram Singh Majithia, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar and Anil Joshi.

Asserting that the SAD would not allow one drop of water to go out of Punjab, Badal said there was no SYL canal in the state after the land was transferred back to farmers in 2016 by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“Neither do we have any water to give”, he added. He also said that the SAD would terminate all water-sharing agreements on its return to power in the state. “We will stop water flowing into Rajasthan,” he said.

He also appealed to the governor to recommend to the central government to bring in legislation in Parliament to correct the historic injustice meted out to Punjab on the SYL canal issue and settle it once and for all on the riparian principle under which the state has an inalienable right over all water flowing in its territory.

The delegation said any attempt by the central government to hold forcible surveys with the intention of transporting the state’s waters to Haryana was likely to result in a stir by the state peasantry which would be difficult to control. “This step will also not be conducive to peace in the sensitive border state”, it said.

AAP slams Khattar, SAD

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab of trying to create a rift among the farmers of both states for their political benefits. In a statement, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that these two parties are misleading the people to take political advantage of the situation, but they would not succeed in their malicious deeds. “Punjab has always been gracious and giving as long as it had the resources. But now the situation has changed as Punjab itself is facing issues related to water,” he said. Kang said that neither do we have extra water to give to Haryana nor the land to build the SYL canal. “There is no point in building the canal when we do not have water to give to Haryana or any other state,” he added.

Jakhar calls core group meeting

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has called the core group meeting of the party on the issue of SYL. According to information, the core group is likely to pass the resolution on the SYL with a declaration that the state doesn’t have a single drop of water to share it with Haryana. Jakhar is also likely to address a press conference after the meeting.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON