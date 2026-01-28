SYL logjam: Officer-level meets to fast-trackR resolution

Pressing for a mutually agreed resolution to the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute, the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday entrusted their officials to hold parleys to find a way to settle the contentious issue and brief them on the progress. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a meeting on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue in Chandigarh. (PTI)

This comes ahead of the crucial Supreme Court hearing on April 8 when the court would hear an interlocutory application filed by Haryana government seeking implementation of apex court’s order to complete the remaining portion of SYL canal in Punjab’s territory.

Today’s meeting, the sixth one, was held in Chandigarh between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini. The earlier rounds have failed to break the deadlock over the issue that has been a bone of contention between two states for many years.

“Officials of the two states will hold a couple of rounds of meeting and communicate the deliberations to the respective CMs,” said Mann and Saini at a joint briefing after the meeting. Mann stated that there should be a resolution to the issue which has been lingering for a very long time, though he emphasised, “ Rights of neither Punjab, nor of Haryana should be affected. “

“As the CM (Saini) saab said that Gurus’ ‘bani’ are guiding us. We are the descendants of Bhai Kanahaiya ji who gave water even to enemies in the war. Haryana is not our enemy, it is our brother,” he said.

“Both are brothers. They got separated in 1966. Now the water issue is going on,” he added. “We have no water to share with any other state, but as the elder brother of Haryana, we do not want to draw daggers with our neighbouring state,” Mann said.

Saini, on his part, said the meeting was held in a very positive and cordial atmosphere. “When discussions take place in a constructive environment, the outcomes are also meaningful,’’ the Haryana CM said, adding that both states have decided to hold meetings at the level of irrigation department officers for further detailed discussions on the issue so that practical and lasting solutions can be worked out.

An official statement quoting Mann said that the SYL canal is an emotive issue for Punjab and added, “The state will face serious law and order problems if it is imposed.” “For the first time in recent history, both state governments are holding serious deliberations to solve this matter. There is no question of winning or losing, but the interests and emotions of Punjab and Punjabis cannot be ignored,” he said.

Mann also proposed regular meetings between officers of both states through a joint working group and expressed hope these meetings will go a long way in finding an amicable solution and ushering in an era of progress and prosperity for both states

The apex court had in its January 15, 2002 and June 4, 2004 judgments, ordered completion of the remaining portion of canal in Punjab territory.

While the Haryana government is pressing for the implementation of apex court’s orders to complete the remaining portion of the canal by Punjab, the latter has contended that the state did not have spare water to share with any other state, reiterating a review of water availability.

The apex court however had on October 4, 2023 dismissed Punjab’s argument on less availability of water. The apex court in its January 12, 2026, hearing had adjourned the matter for April 8 “hoping that in the meantime, the matter would be resolved between the parties.”

Conceived in 1978 to bring Haryana’s share of Ravi-Beas water, the proposed 212-kilometre long SYL canal consisted of two segments, a 91-kilometre channel in Haryana and a 121 kilometre carrier channel in Punjab. Haryana completed its portion of the channel in 1979 at a cost of ₹56 crore, but Punjab has failed to complete the canal in its territory despite Supreme Court directions.