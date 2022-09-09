SYL water issue: SAD seeks clarity from AAP

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann why he was canvassing to fulfill the guarantee given by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana in-charge and MP Sushil Gupta who had promised that SYL water would start flowing into Haryana on the day the AAP government was formed in the state. In a statement here, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the manner in which Bhagwant Mann was canvassing in Adampur (Haryana) along with Sushil Gupta it was clear that he was in agreement with the guarantee given by the AAP MP.

“It is also clear that the Punjab chief minister is being purposely taken to Haryana to prove that he will stand by the guarantee given to the people of Haryana by AAP,” he added.Stating that this amounted to backstabbing Punjabis who had given an overwhelming majority to AAP, Cheema said, “The chief minister owes an explanation to the people of the State for such anti-Punjab acts,”

Earlier he meekly stood by and even announced that he would hold meetings with Haryana when AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal asserted that Haryana should get water from the SYL canal. Now he is actively campaigning with the AAP MP who gave a guarantee in this regard to

the people of Haryana on April 19. Punjabis will never forgive Mann for this betrayal”.

Cheema reiterated the stand taken by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal that the SAD would never let the conspiracy hatched by Arvind Kejriwal to hand over Punjab’s river waters to Haryana succeed. “We are ready for any sacrifice to defeat this conspiracy”, he added.