Syncing of property records to make access easy across all agencies
Soon the city residents will not have to run from pillar to post to get their property records synced with different government agencies in the city like the municipal corporation (MC), UT estate office (UTEO) or the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).
A change in property status in the records of one agency would be synced automatically with all other agencies.
“Under the technological upgrade of the property management system in the city, we are integrating property-related data of the MC, UTEO and the CHB. A unique ID for every property will be created which will be used across different agencies,” said Nitin Kumar Yadav, UT home secretary, who is also secretary, local government and science and technology.
Currently, all three agencies have different property IDs in their records, and inter-agency changes have to be done manually or physically.
So, a change in ownership of a property in the records of the UTEO doesn’t automatically show in the records of the MC for the proposal of levying property tax.
The onus of getting this information updated in the records of the MC lies with the property owner. If not done, then the individual is liable to pay a fine on a per-day basis for the offense. At present, notices of fines have been issued to hundreds of property owners for not informing the MC after the change in title of a property.
Such issues and harassment of the city residents are expected to end with the digital syncing and automatic updating of property-related data across different agencies.
“The process of integrating and syncing the data is already in progress and nearing completion,” said Yadav.
Unique property ID
In the long term, the aim is to have unique property IDs containing a host of information, including social, geographical, economic and security.
Each property ID will contain information regarding its location (address, building plan, property tax, tenants, parking, vehicle, etc), utility (water, electricity, sewerage, etc) and institutional (school, dispensaries, Sampark centres, spots complex, etc) services delivered to it, and its safety parameters (CCTV, FIR, armed licence, fire NOC, police station, streetlight, etc).
Aspects like birth certificates, death certificates, pets, marriage certificates, SC/OBC certificates, etc, will also be mapped on the unique property IDs.
Ultimately, the unique property ID will be used to assess its development and infrastructural requirements.
