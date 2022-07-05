Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Syncing of property records to make access easy across all agencies
chandigarh news

Syncing of property records to make access easy across all agencies

Soon city residents will not have to run from pillar to post to get their property records synced with different government agencies in city like MC, UT estate office or the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).
A change in property status in the records of one agency would be synced automatically with all other agencies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representation image)
A change in property status in the records of one agency would be synced automatically with all other agencies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representation image)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

Soon the city residents will not have to run from pillar to post to get their property records synced with different government agencies in the city like the municipal corporation (MC), UT estate office (UTEO) or the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

A change in property status in the records of one agency would be synced automatically with all other agencies.

“Under the technological upgrade of the property management system in the city, we are integrating property-related data of the MC, UTEO and the CHB. A unique ID for every property will be created which will be used across different agencies,” said Nitin Kumar Yadav, UT home secretary, who is also secretary, local government and science and technology.

Currently, all three agencies have different property IDs in their records, and inter-agency changes have to be done manually or physically.

So, a change in ownership of a property in the records of the UTEO doesn’t automatically show in the records of the MC for the proposal of levying property tax.

The onus of getting this information updated in the records of the MC lies with the property owner. If not done, then the individual is liable to pay a fine on a per-day basis for the offense. At present, notices of fines have been issued to hundreds of property owners for not informing the MC after the change in title of a property.

Such issues and harassment of the city residents are expected to end with the digital syncing and automatic updating of property-related data across different agencies.

“The process of integrating and syncing the data is already in progress and nearing completion,” said Yadav.

Unique property ID

In the long term, the aim is to have unique property IDs containing a host of information, including social, geographical, economic and security.

Each property ID will contain information regarding its location (address, building plan, property tax, tenants, parking, vehicle, etc), utility (water, electricity, sewerage, etc) and institutional (school, dispensaries, Sampark centres, spots complex, etc) services delivered to it, and its safety parameters (CCTV, FIR, armed licence, fire NOC, police station, streetlight, etc).

Aspects like birth certificates, death certificates, pets, marriage certificates, SC/OBC certificates, etc, will also be mapped on the unique property IDs.

Ultimately, the unique property ID will be used to assess its development and infrastructural requirements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab food safety joint commissioner Manoj Khosla said the training programmes would be monitored periodically, and the progress report would be reviewed every three months by the head office to ensure adherence to food safety norms. (HT File)

    Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5

    The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).

  • UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a press conference on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Monday. (PTIPhoto)

    We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM

    LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.

  • Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, is scheduled to be hanged Thursday, July 7.

    Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

    Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea alleges that the person out on parole is not Ram Rahim and has been replaced with a “dummy” with the help of Honeypreet, who is said to be the “adopted daughter” of the dera chief, and Dr Prithvi Raj Nain, a dera functionary.

    HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’

    Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.

  • Punjab former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in his plea, claimed that the corruption FIR is an act of “political vendetta” because of the change in government. (HT File)

    Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian

    Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out