T20 Women’s League: Delhi beats Chandigarh

Despite half-centuries from captain Amanjot Kaur and opener Monika Pandey, Chandigarh suffered an eight-wicket loss against Delhi at the ongoing Seniors Women’s T20 League in Rajkot on Tuesday. Delhi chased down the target of 135, losing two wickets.

Earlier, Delhi won the toss and invited Chandigarh to bat. Openers Monika Pandey and Parushi Prabhakar added 30 runs before Paurshi got out for 12. Thereafter, Amanjot joined Monika for unbeaten 104 runs in 90 balls for the second wicket to post a total of 134 for one in stipulated 20 overs. Monika scored 58 runs off 59 balls with seven boundaries while Amanjot contributed 50 runs off 47 balls with four boundaries.

In reply, Delhi’s openers, Priya Punia and Shweta Sherawat made their intentions clear from the beginning and stitched an 81-run partnership till 11th over. Kumari Shibi brought the first breakthrough for Chandigarh in the form of Shweta (36). Later, Amanjot trapped captain Ayush Soni (15) LBW with 127 for 2 on the board. Meanwhile, unbeaten Priya Punia (74) steered her team to victory in the last over.

Chandigarh’s third match will be against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Punjab notch win over Assam

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded a fine four-wicket win over Assam in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Batting first, Assam scored 112 runs for loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Uma Chetry made 63 runs off 61 balls while Monika Das scored 42 runs off 50 balls for Assam.

Replying, Punjab achieved the target of 113 runs with loss of their four wickets in 16.2 overs. Taniya Bhatia scored 32 runs off 36 balls while Pragati Singh scored unbeaten 32 runs off 22 balls and Kanika Ahuja scored 22 runs off 17 balls for Punjab. Punjab will take on Mumbai in their next match on April 21.