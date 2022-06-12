Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tabla beats mark Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 273rd monthly baithak
chandigarh news

Tabla beats mark Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 273rd monthly baithak

Music lovers in the city were treated to a performance by Pune-based tabla maestro Arvind Kumar Azad on the occasion of the 273rd monthly baithak programme organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra
Tabla beats marked the Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 273rd monthly baithak. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Music lovers in the city were treated to a performance by Pune-based tabla maestro Arvind Kumar Azad on the occasion of the 273rd monthly baithak programme organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra on Saturday at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35.

Azad commenced the programme with a traditional uthan followed by a peshkar based on teen tal of the Banaras Gharana. He then moved on to present kayda, rela, palta before a technical part consisting of gats, chakradhar and farmaishi chakradhar amid applause.

The tabla maestro concluded his recital with crisp traditional bandishes of his gharana. He was accompanied by Rakesh Kumar on harmonium.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Shobha Koser, Pracheen Kala Kendra secretary Sajal Koser and Tabla guru Pt Sushil Jain honoured the artists with a bouquet and a memento.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP