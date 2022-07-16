Take action against industries dumping untreated waste: Vidhan Sabha panel to PPCB

Taking cognisance of the dumping of untreated industrial waste on the ground or in sewer lines, a 13-member Vidhan Sabha committee on Friday directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take strict action against industries responsible for groundwater contamination.

The panel also met with administrative officials, including deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal, at the Circuit House and said it was imperative to check the dumping of untreated waste in the industrial hub as they had received several complaints pertaining to groundwater contamination.

It directed MC officials to operationalise the carcass utilisation plant established in the Noorpur bet area. The plant, which was established at a cost of around ₹8 crore last year, has been lying non functional due to community resistance. The villagers feel that the plant will lead to foul smell and unhygienic conditions in the area.

The committee, also reviewed different development projects, being taken up by the civic body including the ₹650 crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah, and different smart city projects. It directed the officials to expedite the projects.

The committee, which was formed under the chairpersonship of MLA (Bathinda urban) Jagroop Singh Gill, also included legislators such as Ajit Pal Singh Kohli (Patiala), Pargat Singh (Jalandhar Cantt) , Dalbir Singh (Baba Bakala), Kulwant Singh Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West), and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South).

Sub-committee formed to check ongoing work

The panel’s chairperson also formed a sub-committee to check the ongoing development works in the city. The sub-committee will be led by MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and all legislators from the city will be members. Officials have been directed to submit reports pertaining to different ongoing projects, their current status and deadlines with the committee.

Gogi proposes govt hospital in city centre

After the meeting, the committee members also carried out site inspections of different projects, including the ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah, the carcass plant, and Malhar road.

Gogi took the committee members to a the site of the City Centre Project in SBS Nagar and proposed the establishment of a government hospital and medical college at the site. The land, measuring 26 acres, has been lying redundant since December 2007 after the alleged city centre scam came to light. Gogi also urged the committee to order widening of Malhar Road.

BJP delegation seeks action against ‘anomalies, corrupt practices’

A delegation of BJP leaders and councillors submitted a memorandum with local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar seeking action against alleged anomalies and corruption in the civic body.

BJP local bodies cell Inder Aggarwal, and councillors Surinder Atwal and Om Prakash Ratra alleged that there were anomalies in the outdoor advertisement and garbage lifting contracts and the LED street lights project. They sought a probe to check whether the contractors were being given undue benefits and the poor maintenance of street lights.