Taking all steps to promote water sports in Himachal, says Pathania

Himachal Pradesh government is taking necessary steps to promote water sports and other adventure sports by utilising the available resources and developing the infrastructure for such activities, sports and youth services minister Rakesh Pathania said on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the four-day 9th Himalayan Goral Dragon Boat Race Championship 2021 being organised under ‘Chalo Chamba’ initiative of the tourism department at Waters Sports Centre, Taleru.

Nearly 800 participants from 18 states are competing in the championship, a collaborative event of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and Chamba district administration.

Pathania said such adventure sports activities will also give a boost to the tourism sector in the state.

He said help would also be sought from the Union sports minister Anurag Thakur to promote adventure sports activities, especially water sports.

The minister said that Chamba is famous for its rich history and culture and such sports activities will open the new employment opportunities in the tourism sector and also boost the local art and craft.

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana said the district administration was considering to form an association to ensure public participation in water sports activities.

The championship will conclude on November 18.