Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Talks only if farm unions come up with constructive suggestions: BJP kisan morcha chief
chandigarh news

Talks only if farm unions come up with constructive suggestions: BJP kisan morcha chief

Farmer unions have not been able to convince as how the farm laws are black and why they are anti-farmer, says BJP kisan morcha national president
BJP kisan morcha national president Raj Kumar Chahar addressing the media in Chandigarh.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s kisan morcha national head and Fatehpur Sikri MP Raj Kumar Chahar on Tuesday said the central government will initiate any further talks with the protesting farmers on the three contentious farm laws only if the unions come up with some “constructive suggestions”.

“Till now, the only thing farmer unions have been telling the Union agriculture minister is that these are black laws and should be withdrawn. They haven’t been able to convince as how these laws are black and why they are anti-farmer,” said Chahar addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of Punjab BJP’s kisan morcha cell in Chandigarh.

Chahar said the deadlock between the Centre and the farmer unions can be broken only if the latter are ready to discuss as how these laws can be improved by making certain changes.

“But if somebody thinks that Modi government will buckle under pressure to withdraw the laws, they are mistaken. We are sure that finally whatever misconceptions have been created in the minds of farmers would end,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The Lok Sabha MP said the farmer unions have been misguided by the Congress and the communist think-tanks and the shoulder of the peasants are being used to fire at the Modi government. “Those who are left with no political ground in the country have misguided the farmers that if these laws are implemented their land will snatched away. Moreover, these laws have already been stayed by the Supreme Court and the Centre has also agreed not to implement them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Illegal removal’ of trees by contractor in Majri block: Look into ‘anomalies’ in export permit, directs HC

Mishra’s ouster must to ensure fair probe in Lakhimpur incident: Randhawa

Four held for robbing foreign exchange dealer of 10.63 lakh in Amritsar

Coal crisis: Private plant forces Punjab power utility to pay 60% more than PPA price
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP