Talwandi Sabo incident: Six booked as 27-year-old suffers gunshot wound in group clash

A 27-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds during a clash between two groups near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Friday. As per the police, six gunshots were fired during the incident and Sukhpreet sustained two bullet injuries in the stomach. The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Bathinda, where his condition remains critical. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukhi, a resident of Singo village in Bathinda district.

As per the police, six gunshots were fired during the incident and Sukhpreet sustained two bullet injuries in the stomach. The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Bathinda, where his condition remains critical.

Police have booked six persons, including Sukhwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh alias Jassi Mann, Amritpal Singh, Rajbir Singh, Toti and Reetha Singh of Sheikpura village in Bathinda.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Sanehi said the victims and accused know each other. “Some time ago, the victim had borrowed the car of one of the accused and returned it in a damaged state. They had some arguments over a phone call and fixed a time to meet at the incident site.” said the DSP.

“As per witnesses, Sukhwinder was carrying a .12 bore rifle while Sandeep had a pistol with him. After an argument, Sukhwinder fired four rounds and Sandeep fired two rounds. Sukhpreet sustained two bullet injuries in the stomach. Police have gathered evidence from the spot and are conducting raids to nab the accused,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427(mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Arms Act.