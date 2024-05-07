Tandon promises to bring metro, improve road connectivity in Chandigarh

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon on Monday promised to bring the metro to the city and also assured to improve road connectivity with Chandigarh International Airport. BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon during canvassing in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Tandon addressed public gatherings in Sector 21, Manimajra, Sector 19 and Mauli Jagran.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The Modi government has provided relief to the people by successfully establishing and running 21 metros across the country and now the 22nd metro will be set up in the ‘City Beautiful’. I assure you that on assuming power, the double engine BJP government - BJP in Chandigarh and also at the Centre will help in establishing metro in Chandigarh,” Tandon said.

“A new road from the city to the airport will be built, which will help travellers save time as there will be less traffic on the new road. On becoming an MP, I will expedite the work in this regard,” he added.

Tandon reiterated that the Modi government had made the lives of people easier by getting many development works done in the country.

Tandon added that the development bandwagon will continue to roll on his election as an MP. “The first pilot project for redevelopment of the railway station will start from Chandigarh. This station will be so beautiful that it will be an attraction not only for Chandigarh residents but also tourists visiting City Beautiful,” he said.

Lashing out at Congress candidate Manish Tewari, Tandon said, “Congress candidate represented Anandpur Sahib before being nominated on the Congress ticket from Chandigarh. However, he didn’t do anything for Anandpur Sahib and I have learnt that the present Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib is clueless about any development done by his predecessor.”

Tandon said, “As Congress candidate has nothing much to show as far as development works in Anandpur Sahib concerned, please don’t expect him to do anything for Chandigarh. He is an outsider and beware of him.”