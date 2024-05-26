Tandon takes out foot march for direct connect with voters in Chandigarh

Covering a distance of 30km on foot, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon carried out a foot march in Sectors 20, 22, 46, 50 and 56, and in Burail and Attawa in Chandigarh on Saturday. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during foot march in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As the voting day is coming closer, the BJP nominee is aiming to establish a direct connection with voters with the help of foot marches under which he covers 20-30km each day in sectors, markets and colonies.

Tandon, while addressing a gathering during his foot march, said “Ab ki baar 400 paar” is now not just a slogan but a reality. “After the phase 5 polling, an analysis has pointed towards the BJP getting 310 seats and once the 6th phase that takes place today is held and the final 7th phase of voting concludes on June 1, we will surpass the 400 mark,” he added.

Tandon spoke about the variety of schemes that the Modi government had initiated for the people of India. He referred to Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme that aims to provide health insurance coverage to economically vulnerable families up to ₹5 lakh, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) to enhance skills of Indians for increasing employability, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to give a fillip to entrepreneurship among youth, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for the girl child and many more.

‘Tewari’s silence in Swati Maliwal case is exposing Congress’

Tandon said even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be taking a step back in the unjust incident that happened with its MP Swati Maliwal, the BJP is standing ahead in support of women.

He expressed regret that along with the AAP, Congress and its leaders have once again been exposed in this matter.

He said, “Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari makes no mistake in calling himself a powerful, expert advocate and speaker of the country. But, in the Swati Maliwal case, his mouth has been stitched for a few votes.”

BJP slams Congress campaign ‘haath badlega halaat’

The Chandigarh BJP on Saturday slammed Congress for its campaign “haath badlega halaat” and launched videos in an attack on the rival party.

Releasing videos in a press conference, BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “The Congress, which is claiming that it will change the situation of the country, is living in a fool’s paradise. It is also claiming it will do justice.” Taking a shot at the Congress, Malhotra said the Congress need not run a video campaign that says the party will change the situation of the country.