Tanker carrying 35,000 litre ENA seized in Punjab

Acting against illicit trade of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), the Punjab excise department and Patiala police in a joint operation busted an organised module involved in its smuggling and illegal selling in Punjab and neighbouring states.

They seized a tanker carrying 35,000 litres of ENA.

An official spokesperson of the excise department said that following the directions issued by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema in a review meeting of the department held this Tuesday, joint teams of special operations group (SOG) of the excise department and Patiala police were formed to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.

“These teams seized a tanker carrying 35,000 litre ENA worth approximately ₹3.5 crore on Thursday after acting on an input that an organised module was involved in illegal sale and smuggling of ENA into the state of Punjab and Chandigarh,” he added.

“During this operation, the teams noticed that a tanker diverted its route and moved towards Rajpura-Chandigarh road on reaching Rajpura. The teams intercepted the tanker near Banur. It was found that the transporter of the tanker, which was meant for carrying ENA to Goa, used to divert the tanker and pilfer some of the ENA at Rajpura and sell the rest of the consignment to the bottling plants of Chandigarh through a middleman who happens to be a liquor contractor in Chandigarh,” the spokesperson said.

He added that a consignment of 2,000 litres of ENA which was seized at Khanna on August 22 was sold by the same gang to a party in Amritsar who used to make illegal liquor.

“This gang was also involved in selling pilfered ENA to unscrupulous elements in Punjab. An FIR has been registered at Banur police station of Patiala district against accused transporter Jawahar Singh, his partner Sanjeev Kumar, Nishant, Varinder Chauhan and Gurcharan Singh,” he added.