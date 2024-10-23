Tardy procurement: Punjab’s farm unions to block highways on Oct 25

Punjab’s farm unions, part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have announced a series of protests across the state over the ongoing crisis in the procurement and lifting of paddy. The unions have decided to block all the key highways across the state on October 25, from 11 am to 3 pm. The unions threatened that if the issue remains unresolved they will gherao all the deputy commissioners’ offices across Punjab on October 29. (Bloomberg File)

The decision came after a review meeting held in Ludhiana on Wednesday to assess the situation following assurances from the chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The CM, on October 19, had promised to resolve issues related to seamless procurement and lifting of paddy within two days. The farmers had suspended their stir for four days.

The farmer unions expressed their frustration with both the state and central governments, accusing them of ignoring Punjab’s interests. “The central government’s failure to lift old stock from state godowns and shellers in time has worsened the situation,” the union leaders stated.

“Farmers are struggling in the mandis and the government has failed to provide relief despite promises,” said Raminder Singh Patiala, one of the leaders chairing the meeting, alongside other farmer leaders including Baldev Singh Nihalgarh and Boota Singh Burj Gill. Farm leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Manjeet Singh Dhaner, Harmit Singh Kadian, and several other prominent figures from various farmer unions were also present at the meeting.

The farmer unions also declared that if the crisis is not resolved soon, they will not hesitate to oppose both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming bypolls.

The farmer unions further demanded that the state government immediately address the shortage of DAP fertiliser and stop its black marketing.