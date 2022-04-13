Tardy response to booster dose drive continues in Chandigarh
Three days in, the drive to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults has failed to pick up speed.
Since Sunday, only 142 people in Chandigarh have come forward to get the third dose at the seven private hospitals offering it.
The dose, for those aged 18 to 60, is available only at private hospitals against a charge, while those aged over 60 can get it for free at government centres.
The Union government has capped the price of the third dose at ₹225 for both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, but allowed private vaccination centres to charge up to ₹150 per dose as service charge.
Only those who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose. A prior appointment via Centre’s CoWin website is required.
In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.
Similarly, it is being offered at three hospitals in Mohali – Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, Max Hospital in Phase 6 and Shalby Hospital in Phase 9.
In Panchkula, only one private hospital, ProLife in Sector 21, is providing the booster dose. But it is stocking only Covishield vaccine.
No new Covid case in Mohali; three test positive in Chandigarh, Panchkula
No resident was found positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Tuesday, the sixth time this year.
However, Chandigarh and Panchkula reported one and two cases, respectively, taking tricity’s Tuesday tally to three, down from five on Monday.
The only case in Chandigarh surfaced in Sector 21. Tricity’s active cases also dropped from 37 to 32 in the past 24 hours. Among the infected patients, 14 are in Chandigarh, 12 in Mohali and six in Panchkula. Besides, the tricity recorded no new virus-related death for 41st straight day.
-
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
-
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
-
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
-
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
-
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
