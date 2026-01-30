Targeted by ‘Goldy Brar gang’: Gurvinder faced multiple cases; unaware of ‘crimes’, say neighbours

Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhadi, alias Lambar, who was shot dead outside the SSP office near the district administrative complex in Mohali on Wednesday, had figured in multiple criminal cases, including some related to drugs, over the past few years, show police records. The gang of Goldy Brar is said to be behind the killing of Gurvinder Singh. (HT file)

It was the murder of former student leader Gurlal Singh Brar in 2020, the case in which he was acquitted in 2024 after 16 witnesses turned hostile, for which he was allegedly targeted by the Goldy Brar and Godara gang.

The 30-year-old hailed from Rurkee Pukhta village in Kharar where residents claimed they were unaware of his involvement in criminal cases. “No one here knew that he was involved in such cases,” said Bittu, one of the villagers. Expressing shock, a group of villagers, wishing not to be named, said Gurvinder hardly spoke with other villagers. He had not been living there for the past two years as he was staying in Gurdaspur with his wife, according to people familiar with the matter. Neighbours in his native village said Gurvinder was the only child of his parents and used to live with his grandmother after his father’s death. They said he last visited the village about a year ago after his uncle’s death.

Gurvinder first came under police radar in May 2020 when the Kharar police arrested him in an NDPS case. Police alleged that he was found carrying 12-gm heroin in his car (PB65AS2482), the same vehicle he used on Wednesday. He later secured bail in the case.

In October 2020, after the murder of former SOPU leader Gurlal Singh Brar, cousin of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar (Satinderjit Singh), in Chandigarh, Gurvinder’s name surfaced again. After his arrest, he had allegedly disclosed that he and his associate Gurmeet, alias Geeta, had taken a motorcycle (PB12Q2660) from Gaganpreet Singh after receiving a phone call from Gaurav Patial. Investigators alleged that the motorcycle was linked to the crime, for which the Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility. The murder was carried out allegedly to avenge the killing of Lavi Deora, an associate of the Bambiha group, who was shot dead in Kotkapura in 2017.

In March 2024, a trial court acquitted Gurvinder and three other co-accused after key prosecution witnesses turned hostile and failed to identify the accused.

In November 2024, Gurvinder was again booked, this time under Section 29 of the NDPS Act, at the Sadar Kharar police station after he was named by co-accused Jashandeep Singh from whom 2-kg opium and ₹50,000 had been seized. During further probe, 2.36-kg opium and ₹22.08 lakh were also seized. He remained lodged in Nabha jail and Burail jail.

On Wednesday, he had come to Mohali to attend a court hearing when he was shot dead outside the SSP office. Hours after the incident, a post surfaced on social media, claiming responsibility on behalf of Goldy Brar and the Godara gang.

Investigators said they were examining his case history and recent movements as part of the ongoing probe. The postmortem examination has been conducted. No further probe details have been shared so far. His wife, a resident of Bhagatpura in Gurdaspur, informed police that Gurvinder had received threats from members of the Goldy Brar gang.