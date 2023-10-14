Tarigami flays western media for not reporting plight of Gaza

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday criticised the western media for not reporting on the plight of civilians in Gaza after been bombed by the Israeli forces.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four-time J&K legislator and spokesperson of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Tarigami said that there was selective coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict which lays bare the media bias in the western media outlets that dominate the global media landscape.

“These media houses have failed to highlight the protracted sufferings of the 2.3 million people in besieged Gaza. The region is consistently being pounded by bombs, with hospitals overwhelmed by casualties. Selective reporting and negative labelling have sadly become the standard practice of western media when it comes to the oppressed people of Palestine,” he said.

Tarigami said that Israel has forcibly occupied land in Palestine for decades now.

“It’s unfortunate that nobody in the West speaks on the illegal occupation of Palestine and are instead advocating for Israel.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added it was historical fact that people of Palestine had been deprived of their basic rights, especially after the war of 1967.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON