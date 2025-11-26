Tarn Taran assembly bypoll: DGP appears before EC over police conduct

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav appeared before the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday in connection with complaints regarding police conduct during the period of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav appeared before the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday in connection with complaints regarding police conduct during the period of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection.

The DGP was summoned by the EC to New Delhi to explain the cases registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during the poll code period for the November 11 election and their status. The poll panel had taken serious note of complaints by the SAD, which alleged the registration of “fake FIRs” and the arrest of its workers to intimidate them, and directed the state police chief to conduct a review and submit a report on such FIRs.

The EC’s direction followed a report submitted by a poll observer which had highlighted “coordinated and concerted actions” by the police in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Batala and Moga districts. The DGP assigned the task of reviewing the cases to Ram Singh, special director general, technical support services. The police submitted their report to the poll body on November 13 regarding nine FIRs registered against SAD workers, stating that these cases had been registered in accordance with legal procedures, following which the EC summoned the police chief. Earlier, the EC had also suspended the Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police over “serious lapses in impartial conduct” during the MCC period.