Tarn Taran bypoll: Only Congress can ensure peace and prosperity in Punjab: Warring to voters

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday appealed to the people of Tarn Taran to vote for the Congress for peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Karanbir Singh Burj, the party candidate for the Tarn Taran bypoll, Warring cautioned people against any “emotional exploitation”.

He pointed out that now the people of Punjab have seen the rule and working of all the three governments; that of the Congress, the Akali-BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. “You are in the best position to make the right choice”, he told people, adding, “It is the Congress which takes along all sections of people and works for peace, progress and prosperity for everyone”.

The PCC president claimed that the days of the AAP government in Punjab were numbered. Besides, he alleged that the party was in such a pitiable condition that it had to outsource its candidate from the Akali Dal, which has already been rejected by the people of Punjab.

“You can well imagine the plight of the AAP that it did not have anyone from within the party to fight the byelection and had to import it from a party that has been rejected by the people long back”, he pointed out.

The PCC president, while appealing to people to elect Burj, “promised that it will be the beginning of a new era for the progress and prosperity of Punjab”.

“Let us make a beginning from Tarn Taran now and take it forward across Punjab by 2027,” he urged people.