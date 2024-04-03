Tarn Taran civil hospital SMO caught taking 50,000 bribe

The senior medical officer (SMO) of Tarn Taran civil hospital was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from the hospital’s canteen contractor. The accused, Dr Kawaljit Singh, a PCMS doctor, in the custody of Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Dr Kawaljit Singh, a PCMS doctor.

A spokesperson of the Punjab vigilance bureau said that a complaint was received from Dharambir Singh, who runs a canteen on the hospital premises.

Dharambir said that the SMO had been harassing him on the pretext of cleanliness, food quality etc for the past several months. Later, he allegedly threatened to terminate Dharambir’s contract, unless he paid him ₹50,000.

Following this, the complainant approached the vigilance bureau. A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, in the presence of two official witnesses.

The vigilance spokesperson said a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Amritsar range VB police station. The accused SMO will be produced in a competent court on Thursday.