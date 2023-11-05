close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tarn Taran doc gets 2-cr ransom call; FIR registered

Tarn Taran doc gets 2-cr ransom call; FIR registered

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 05, 2023 06:24 AM IST

TARN TARAN : Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons following a complaint by a Bhikhiwind-based doctor who alleged that he got a call demanding 2 crore ransom from a gangster.

Dr Ritesh Chopra, who runs a private hospital in Bhikhiwind, said he received several threat calls from two foreign numbers on October 30 and November 3.

“The persons on phone calls demanded 2 crore. They also threatened me that they would eliminate me and my family if their demand is not met,” Dr Ritesh said.

“The person on the calls claimed himself to be gangster Happy Jatt from Jandiala,” he said.

On Saturday, several shopkeepers of Bhikhwind town blocked the area’s main roundabout for at least two hours demanding the arrest of the accused.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said: “We have registered a case under Sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Arms Act against unidentified persons.”

The DSP said their investigation is still on to ascertain if the caller was gangster Happy Jatt.

Happy Jatt is facing 15 criminal cases, including that of murder and drug smuggling from Pakistan using drones. Happy Jatt has been absconding for around two years.

