Tarn Taran man filed missing complaint after killing wife, arrested

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his wife with the help of his mother at Sakkianwali village in Tarn Taran district’s Goindwal sub-division on March 22 night.

The main accused, Jaswinder Singh, alias Babba, approached the police on Tuesday to file a missing complaint, saying she may have eloped with someone she had an extra-marital affair with, an official said.

Jaswinder along with his mother Narinder Kaur, who was also taken into custody, strangulated Manpreet Kaur (29) to death before setting her body on fire and later threw the half-burnt remains in the Beas river near the village, the police said. A search was launched to recover the victim’s body.

The two accused confessed to have committed the crime, the official said.

Deputy superintendent of police (Goindwal) Sucha Singh said, “The victim’s parental family from Sathiala village in Amritsar said Jaswinder used suspect his wife of having an extra-marital affair. We also came to know that he and his mother often used to fight with Manpreet. They expressed doubt that his sister might have been kidnapped or killed by her husband.

Vaironwal station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said, “We are searching the body in the river with the help of the divers. We got 7-day police remand of the two accused from a local court.”

A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vaironwal police station.