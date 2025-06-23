Tarn Taran: Ransom calls land two in police net in 3 cases

The Punjab Police have solved three ransom call cases in Tarn Taran and arrested two accused, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek on Sunday. The Punjab Police have solved three ransom call cases in Tarn Taran and arrested two accused, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the first case, Nishan Singh and Gursewak Singh alias Saba were arrested. The complainant, a resident of Jagatpura and a farmer, had given 4.25 acres of land on lease to his uncle Nishan Singh for the past 12 years. Recently, he decided to take the land back and started cultivating it himself. This led to a dispute. The complainant reportedly received WhatsApp calls with threats to his life and demands for extortion. The caller claimed to be a gangster.

Investigations revealed that the caller was Gursewak Singh alias Saba, who was in contact with Nishan Singh. The threats were made by Gursewak under Nishan’s directions. They demanded extortion, said Pareek.

In another case, Mandeep Singh, currently in Dubai and related to someone from the complainant’s village. He, along with associates, was trying to extort money. Legal proceedings including Look Out Circular (LOC) have been initiated.

In the third case, the complainant, a resident of Bhikhiwind, received WhatsApp calls where an unknown person claiming to be a gangster threatened to kill his family if ₹20 lakh was not paid.

He said, “Investigations revealed the accused as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi alias Panchi, residing in Dubai for the past 8 years and last visited Punjab about 2.5 years ago. He used the gangster name to scare and extort money. LOC has been issued to arrest the accused”.

“All three cases are under investigation. Police are working on uncovering gang connections, financial trails, and identifying additional associates. More arrests are expected”, he added.