Tarn Taran sarpanch murder: Main shooter among two held after encounter

The Tarn Taran police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Wednesday arrested two more accused — including the main shooter — after an encounter in connection with the February 18 murder of Thathian Mahantan village sarpanch and AAP leader Harbarinder Singh. Thathian Mahantan village sarpanch and AAP leader Harbarinder Singh.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said that the accused identified as Roman of Chohla Sahib and Arshdeep, a resident of Gadka were arrested after an intense encounter. Arshdeep gave Roman harbour.

“Acting on specific intelligence, the police team cornered two suspects riding a motorcycle. The suspects opened fire at the police party with the intention to kill and escaping. The police retaliated in self-defence, and in the retaliatory firing, both accused sustained injuries,” he said.

While Roman sustained two bullet injuries to his legs, Arshdeep was also injured during police firing,” officials said.

“To date, four accused have been arrested in this case, including the main shooter, Roman. Further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining accused,” the SSP added.

The sarpanch was shot dead at a wedding on February 18. Harbarinder had gone to attend a wedding at a marriage palace, Sidhu Farm, when three armed men opened fire on him from close range. Around 500 guests were present when the attackers struck.

Following the murder, DGP Gaurav Yadav had suspended Patti deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagbir Singh and Sarhali station house officer (SHO) Gurvinder Singh.

The incident came more than a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jarmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function on January 4.